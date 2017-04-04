Newsfeed
Food & DrinkWhy the West Coast Is the Epicenter for Food in America
Scenic View Of Golden Gate Bridge Against Sky
Syria'They Are Dying': The Moments After a Gas Attack in Syria
At least 58 killed in suspected gas attack in northern Syria, NGO
SyriaThe Chemical Attack in Syria Was Among the Worst of Country's Civil War
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, on April 4, 2017.
TelevisionYou Won't Be Able to Recognize Vin Diesel Singing This Romantic Karaoke Tune
vin-diesel
Late Night Television

Watch Chris Evans Tell the Story of the April Fools' Prank That Made Him Cry

Megan McCluskey
12:14 PM ET

Chris Evans may play one of the toughest superheroes ever, but even he's not immune to getting conned by a good April Fools' prank. During a Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Captain America actor relayed the story of the time his parents pulled a fast one on him and his siblings by telling them the family was moving to London.

"You tell the story so many times you think it's funny. But the more you tell it, the more you're like this is really messed up," he said. "We started bawling. Everyone was crying at dinner. And they kept it going the whole dinner — probably for at least an hour."

Watch the full clip above.

Follow TIME