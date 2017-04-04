medicine9 Things You Never Knew About Chronic Pain
woman-back-pain
society5 Times When Being Alone Will Improve Your Life
GadgetsApple Is 'Completing Rethinking' This Long-Forgotten Product
Assorted Apple Compatible Product Shoots
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Meets With Business Leaders at the White House
Donald Trump
The Prince Of Wales &amp; Duchess Of Cornwall Mark 400th Anniversary Of Shakespeare's Death
Harriet Walter, Sir Ian McKellen and David Tennant perform on stage as part of a special production of Shakespeare Live! from the RSC on April 23, 2016 in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.  Tristan Fewings—Getty Images
movies

This Is Why Ian McKellen Turned Down Playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter Series

Mahita Gajanan
9:27 AM ET

Sir Ian McKellen has revealed why he never took on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies.

The 77-year-old English actor — known for playing Gandalf, another famous and bearded wizard from Lord of the Rings — said he was contacted by producers from Harry Potter to play Dumbledore, but turned down the part. His reason: Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the franchise before his death in 2002.

McKellen said Harris once called him a "technically brilliant, but passionless" actor — something he remembered when he was considering the role.

"I couldn't take over the part from an actor who I'd known didn't approve of me," McKellen said in an interview with BBC's HARDTalk show.

Although he declined the role, McKellen admitted that he sometimes gets confused for Michael Gambon, the actor who wound up playing Dumbledore after Harris died.

"Sometimes, when I see the posters of Mike Gambon, the actor who gloriously plays Dumbledore, I think sometimes it is me," he joked.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME