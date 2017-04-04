U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Meets With Business Leaders at the White House
Donald Trump
food and drinkFree Cone Day and History's Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors
Ice Cream - Eight flavors
BooksBooks: An Excerpt from Lee Siegel's The Draw
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: St. Petersburg Suspect, North Carolina's NCAA Win and Equal Pay Day
Final Four Gonzaga North Carolina Basketball
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok—2016 Getty Images
Media

Fox News Urges Employees to Report Misconduct Amid Flurry of Lawsuits

Mahita Gajanan
8:08 AM ET

Fox News has urged its employees to report instances of misconduct following a New York Times report that revealed payouts host Bill O'Reilly made to settle allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

An internal memo sent to staff by a Fox News human resources official implored employees to report misconduct to HR or to the law firm handling investigations of harassment within the cable news network.

"In light of some of the accounts published over the last few days, I wanted to re-emphasize the message we have been conveying at our training sessions for several months," executive vice president of human resources Kevin Lord said in the memo obtained by Business Insider. Lord listed several contacts for employees to reach out to including Fox News General Counsel Dianne Brandi, 21st Century Fox officials and the law firm.

Lord sent the memo after the Times report detailed that O'Reilly or 21st Century Fox have paid $13 million to five women since 2002 over complaints made against the host "in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him."

O'Reilly on Saturday responded to the report by saying he is "vulnerable to lawsuits." The network has stood by him, but at least one major advertiser has already pulled its ads from his show, The O'Reilly Factor.

The note to employees comes as 21st Century Fox is still dealing with the fallout of sexual harassment charges against former Fox News head Roger Ailes, who left the company last summer. The company reportedly also fired executive Francisco Cortes following a sexual assault complaint and settled more than $2.5 million with his accuser.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME