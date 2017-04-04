World
Explosion at a subway station in St Petersburg
People lay flowers at the Leningrad Hero City memorial by the Kremlin Wall in memory of the St Petersburg Metro explosion victims in Moscow, Russia on April 3, 2017.  Sefa Karacan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
russia

St. Petersburg Subway Bomber Has Been Identified as a Kyrgyz Man

Associated Press
3:05 AM ET

(ST. PETERSBURG, Russia) — The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.

A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia's second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

It is unclear whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away.

