Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night to do lip-sync battle with host Jimmy Fallon.

In the latest installment of the late-night show's Lip Sync Battle segment, the NBA great brought Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" back to life with a little help from surprise guest Pitbull.

Fallon opened with a rendition of House of Pain's "Jump Around" and then struck back by impersonating Ariana Grande and John Legend at the same time while lip syncing the title track from Beauty and the Beast .

In spite of Fallon's best efforts, however, Shaq still emerged victorious thanks to a new first for the show: a final duet between the host and his challenger.