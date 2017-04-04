Justice DepartmentJustice Dept. Seeks to Delay Police Reforms in Baltimore in Wake of Jeff Sessions Review
Television

Watch Jimmy Fallon's Epic Lip-Sync Battle With Shaquille O'Neal and Pitbull

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:43 AM ET

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night to do lip-sync battle with host Jimmy Fallon.

In the latest installment of the late-night show's Lip Sync Battle segment, the NBA great brought Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" back to life with a little help from surprise guest Pitbull.

Fallon opened with a rendition of House of Pain's "Jump Around" and then struck back by impersonating Ariana Grande and John Legend at the same time while lip syncing the title track from Beauty and the Beast.

In spite of Fallon's best efforts, however, Shaq still emerged victorious thanks to a new first for the show: a final duet between the host and his challenger.

