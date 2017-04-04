World
Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers near the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017.  Dmitri Lovetsky—AP
World

Trump Calls Russia's Vladimir Putin to Offer Condolences After Subway Blast

Associated Press
Apr 03, 2017

The Kremlin says that U.S. President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer condolences over the St. Petersburg subway bombing.

The Kremlin's statement said Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims of Monday's blast and asked Putin to convey his support for the Russian people. It said Putin thanked Trump for the expression of solidarity.

It added that the two leaders voiced a shared view that "terrorism is an evil that must be fought jointly."

Monday's explosion ripped through a subway train in St. Petersburg, killing 11 and wounding 45 as Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

