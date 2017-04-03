U.S.
Search
Sign In
California13-Year-Old Girl Escapes Alleged Kidnapper and Rapist by Jumping From His Moving Car
California Kidnapping
IraqIraqi Man's 14 Relatives Killed in a Single Airstrike
Iraq Family Lost
SmartphonesReview: HTC's New Android Phone Struggles to Keep Up
politicsWhy Federal Employees Can Thank FDR for Some Restrictions on Their Tweets
Franklin D. Roosevelt
South Carolina Storm
National Weather Service
South Carolina

Severe Storms Across Southern United States Leave 1 Dead

Associated Press
6:24 PM ET

(BATON ROUGE, LA.) — South Carolina officials say a mobile home flipped during severe storms that swept through the South, killing a person.

The administrative assistant to Union County Sheriff David Taylor says the person killed Monday afternoon hasn't been identified.

Kim Bailey also says the National Weather Service hasn't confirmed a tornado touched down, although she says the county emergency services officials believe that's what caused the mobile home to flip.

Bailey says authorities received the call about the mobile home shortly before 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME