Severe Storms Across Southern United States Leave 1 Dead

(BATON ROUGE, LA.) — South Carolina officials say a mobile home flipped during severe storms that swept through the South, killing a person.

The administrative assistant to Union County Sheriff David Taylor says the person killed Monday afternoon hasn't been identified.

Kim Bailey also says the National Weather Service hasn't confirmed a tornado touched down, although she says the county emergency services officials believe that's what caused the mobile home to flip.

Bailey says authorities received the call about the mobile home shortly before 3:40 p.m. Monday.