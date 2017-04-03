Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
California13-Year-Old Girl Escapes Alleged Kidnapper and Rapist by Jumping From His Moving Car
California Kidnapping
IraqIraqi Man's 14 Relatives Killed in a Single Airstrike
Iraq Family Lost
SmartphonesReview: HTC's New Android Phone Struggles to Keep Up
politicsWhy Federal Employees Can Thank FDR for Some Restrictions on Their Tweets
Franklin D. Roosevelt
celebrities

Here's What Hillary Clinton Refused to Say About Trump in That 'Between Two Ferns' Interview

Raisa Bruner
5:32 PM ET

When Hillary Clinton appeared on comedian Zach Galifianakis's parody talk show "Between Two Ferns" in September 2016, the uncomfortably funny interview turned at one point to clothing choice of the two presidential nominees for their upcoming debates. After discussing Clinton's iconic pantsuits, Galifianakis pondered what then-nominees Trump would consider wearing.

"I assume he'll wear that red power tie," Clinton mused.

"Or maybe a white power tie," Galifianakis responded provocatively.

"That's even more appropriate," agreed Clinton.

As it turns out, this particular piece of deadpan banter was not an off-the-cuff remark. In a new oral history of the comedy site Funny or Die, Galifianakis and "Between Two Ferns" director Scott Aukerman reflect on the process of putting together the Clinton interview, which has racked up nearly 15 million views on YouTube. According to Aukerman, the final six-minute cut was mostly improvised; the two shot an hour of footage, of which "maybe five minutes" was scripted, he said.

"But I did try to get her to say the punch line about Donald Trump’s 'white-power tie,'” Galifianakis explained further. "She said, 'It would be better if you did it.'" In the end, of course, the politican won out against Galifianakis.

Galifianakis also recounted a part of the interview that was scrapped, involving a faxed-in question. "And there was just the noise of the fax machine while I was trying to make small talk with her. That was probably the happiest I’ve been performing in a long time," he shared. Relive the full satirical interview, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME