Sports
Search
Sign In
viralPeeps Pizza Is Now a Thing and the Internet Can't Deal With It
Easter Peeps
moviesRidley Scott Says He Originally Wanted Alien to End With a Much Darker Twist
ReligionGlennon Doyle Melton: Part of Mike Pence's Job Is to Meet With Women
Major Political Figures Address AIPAC 2017 Convention
Exercise/FitnessThese 2 Microworkouts Are Super Short and Effective
Unrecognizable people running on treadmills in a gym.
2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition
A general view of the NHL logo prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the Nationwide Arena on January 24, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio.  Bruce Bennett—Getty Images
olympics

The NHL Isn't Going to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul

Stephen Whyno / AP
4:13 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — The NHL is not going to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The league announced its decision Monday afternoon, saying the matter was "officially closed."

The league says no meaningful dialogue had materialized in talks with the NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. The league wanted to close the matter before the playoffs, which begin April 13.

Team owners have complained that stopping the NHL season for three weeks every four years wasn't worth it.

NHL players had participated in the previous five Olympics dating to 1998. Many players expressed a strong desire to go, and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has said he plans to go regardless of NHL participation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME