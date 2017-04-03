Sports
Search
Sign In
BizarreFive-Year Old Bargain Enthusiast Actually Had a Costco-Themed Birthday Bash Complete With Free Samples
Costco Aisle
viralPeeps Pizza Is Now a Thing and the Internet Can't Deal With It
Easter Peeps
moviesRidley Scott Says He Originally Wanted Alien to End With a Much Darker Twist
ReligionGlennon Doyle Melton: Part of Mike Pence's Job Is to Meet With Women
Major Political Figures Address AIPAC 2017 Convention
2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition
A general view of the NHL logo prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the Nationwide Arena on January 24, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio.  Bruce Bennett—Getty Images
olympics

The NHL Isn't Going to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul

Stephen Whyno / AP
Updated: 4:33 PM ET | Originally published: 4:13 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — The NHL announced Monday that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, saying it sees no tangible benefit in halting the season for three weeks — despite clear signs from the world's best players that they want to go.

The league ended weeks of speculation and said the matter was "officially closed." Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly told NHL Players Association officials of the move earlier Monday.

The league said no meaningful dialogue had materialized in talks with the NHLPA, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. Even after the IIHF had agreed to pay for players' travel and insurance costs when the IOC refused, the NHL had been looking for more concessions, believed to include marketing opportunities tied to the Games.

When there was little progress to report on that front, the league wanted to close the matter before the playoffs, which begin April 13. Messages seeking comment from the NHLPA and IIHF were not immediately returned.

Team owners have complained that stopping the NHL season for three weeks every four years wasn't worth it and they have been wary of injuries to star players.

NHL players had participated in the previous five Olympics dating to 1998. Many players expressed a strong desire to go, and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has said he plans to go regardless of NHL participation.

The NHL has not decided whether to allow teams to make decisions on a case-by-case basis about players participating in the 2018 Olympics. That will come at a later date.

The league says it's moving ahead with its 2017-18 schedule without a break for the Olympics. The NHL has not ruled out participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, though the IIHF and IOC had indicated that could be conditional on the NHL going to South Korea.

Months ago, the league offered the NHLPA a deal allowing Olympic participation in exchange for a three-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement. Players turned that down.

The league has cited the 13-hour difference from Pyeongchang to the Eastern time zone as one of its reasons for not agreeing to go.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME