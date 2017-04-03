White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (L) the first-quarter check of President Donald Trump's salary, which he donated to the National Park Service as Tyrone Brandyburg (C), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park superintendent, looks on during the daily press briefing at the White House on April 3, 2017.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (L) the first-quarter check of President Donald Trump's salary, which he donated to the National Park Service as Tyrone Brandyburg (C), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park superintendent, looks on during the daily press briefing at the White House on April 3, 2017. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump Donated $78K From His Salary to National Parks. He Wants to Cut Down the Department That Funds It

President Donald Trump on Monday donated his first-quarter salary — about $78,000 — to the National Park Service after he proposed a $2 billion budget cut to the department that funds it.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the donation Monday during his press briefing, handing a check for $78,333.32 to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Tyrone Brandyburg, superintendent for Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

Trump's proposed budget would cut funding to the Department of Interior, which houses the National Park Service, by 11.7% .

"As a veteran myself, I tell you, I am thrilled at the President's decision to donate the check he did today," Zinke said Monday.

Proud to accept $78k donation from @POTUS of his first quarter salary on behalf of @NatlParkService #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/HWvbNkvC82 - Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) April 3, 2017

He said he plans to put the money toward infrastructure and maintenance of the country's national battlefields.