President Donald Trump on Monday donated his first-quarter salary — about $78,000 — to the National Park Service after he included a $2 billion cut to the department that funds it.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the donation Monday during his press briefing, handing a check for $78,333.32 to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Tyrone Brandyburg, superintendent for Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
Trump's proposed budget would cut funding to the Department of Interior, which houses the National Park Service, by 11.7%.
"As a veteran myself, I tell you, I am thrilled at the President's decision to donate the check he did today," Zinke said Monday.
He said he plans to put the money toward infrastructure and maintenance of the country's national battlefields.