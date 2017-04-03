Everyone loves Costco (and especially their free samples) but no one in the world loves Costco more than 5-year old Kimber Walker—and no one loves Walker more than her very dedicated mother, Niki. As the ultimate display of both of their loves, Niki transformed her home into a mini-Costco and threw her daughter the Costco -themed birthday party of her dreams (and yours too, if you think about it).

For the celebration, the family home was outfitted with a cash register stocked with dollar bills with Kimber’s face for guests to purchase their bulk grocery products. To entice guests, sample stations were set up so guests could try bite-size portions of Kirkland fruity snacks (that’s the Costco house brand) and tortilla chips. There was also Kirkland brand pizza and lemonade, and later guests were treated with Kirkland ice cream and a giant cake (which was probably bought at Costco, too) decorated with the Costco logo, thanking Kimber for her “five years of service.”

While it was a birthday party, Kimber was also celebrating the fact that she was crowned Employee of the Month (at least in her version of Costco) with her photo on the table and the title to prove it.

The Walkers’ local Costco couldn’t let their biggest fan celebrate alone. According to the mom's Facebook , she got her very own employee badge. No word on whether that translated into extra free samples, though.

