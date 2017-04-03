BizarreFive-Year Old Bargain Enthusiast Actually Had a Costco-Themed Birthday Bash Complete With Free Samples
Costco Aisle
viralPeeps Pizza Is Now a Thing and the Internet Can't Deal With It
Easter Peeps
olympicsThe NHL Isn't Going to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul
2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition
ReligionGlennon Doyle Melton: Part of Mike Pence's Job Is to Meet With Women
Major Political Figures Address AIPAC 2017 Convention
aliens
The tough-as-nails Ripley was a breakout role for Weaver, who recently revisited the character for a new Alien video game. 20TH CENTURY FOX
movies

Ridley Scott Says He Originally Wanted Alien to End With a Much Darker Twist

Megan McCluskey
4:19 PM ET

Warning: The post contains spoilers for the movie Alien.

The original 1979 Alien movie is one of the all-time classic thrillers, but if director Ridley Scott had his way, the final scene would have played out a bit differently.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote his upcoming franchise reboot Alien: Covenant, Scott revealed that instead of harpooning the creature and sending it careening into space, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) was originally going to lose the battle — and her life.

"I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off," Scott said, explaining that the scene would then cut to the alien using the ship's controls. "It would mimic Captain Dallas [Tom Skerritt] saying, 'I’m signing off.'"

However, the folks over at 20th Century Fox — the studio that produced the film — weren't big fans of that idea. "The first executive from Fox arrived on set within 14 hours, threatening to fire me on the spot," Scott said. "So we didn’t do that."

Watch the ending that did make the cut below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME