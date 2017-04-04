U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: St. Petersburg Suspect, North Carolina's NCAA Win and Equal Pay Day

Melissa Chan
8:39 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

St. Petersburg suspect is named

Authorities have named a Kyrgyzstan-born Russian citizen, Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, as a suspect in yesterday's deadly subway explosion in St. Petersburg. At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded after an explosive device blew up inside an underground train carriage in the Russian city. Russia's health minister updated the death toll today.

Neil Gorsuch faces filibuster from Democrats

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch cleared a hurdle yesterday after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve him. However, Democrats also secured enough votes to filibuster his nomination before the full Senate. Republicans suggested they may use the "nuclear option" to bypass the filibuster and confirm him. Here's what could happen next.

North Carolina takes NCAA championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels won their sixth NCAA men's basketball championship last night after defeating Gonzaga 71-65 in Arizona. South Carolina took the women’s title on Sunday, claiming its first NCAA basketball championship.

It's Equal Pay Day in the U.S.

Today, many Americans will recognize Equal Pay Day, which raises awareness of the wage gap that still exists between men and women in the workplace. The date itself symbolizes how far into the year a woman must work in order to earn what a man did the previous year. Women make an average of 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to the latest available federal data. See where your state stands with equal pay here.

Also:

At least three people were killed after a boiler exploded in St. Louis.

A college student died after choking in a pancake-eating contest at school.

Trump has donated $78,000 from his salary to the National Park Service, even though he wants to cut the department that funds it.

Babies cry more in the U.K., Canada and Italy than they do in other countries, according to a new study.

The White House has unveiled the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump.

Ben & Jerry's is offering as many free ice cream cones as customers can eat today.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

