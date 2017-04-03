Unfortunately for the Oscars , it doesn't seem as though people are going to forget about this year's infamous Best Picture gaffe anytime soon — especially if the Academy of Country Music Awards has anything to say about it.

While presenting the award of Song of the Year at Sunday night's ceremony, Nancy O’Dell and David Copperfield parodied Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty's cringeworthy envelope mixup by announcing Emma Stone in La La Land as the winner of the category.

“Uh, this is odd," O’Dell joked after taking a peek at the mislabeled card.

Watch the full clip below.