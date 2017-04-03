If there's one thing that remains a constant in this ever-changing, oft-fraught world that we live in , it's that Beyoncé will always reign supreme at pretty much whatever she puts her mind to. Create a cultural touchstone of a visual album that makes even Adele swoon like a fan girl ? Yup. Stop the world with a simple pregnancy announcement on Instagram that there are not one, but two more Knowles-Carter heirs ? Consider it done.

Now, with her baby bump becoming increasingly more pronounced by the day, it appears as though Queen Bey is now declaring dominion over the mommy blogger market, starting with the next-level maternity fashion looks that she benevolently documents on her Instagram for us mortals to admire.

Apparently not content to comb the racks at Motherhood Maternity, Bey opts instead for custom Peter Dundas gowns embellished with her own face on them . Her version of the oft-saccharine "Mommy and me" outfits? Regal kelly green ensembles from Alaïa and Gucci for herself and Blue Ivy, respectively . Even her posts upstage any other fashion blogger, using a combination of Bey's uncanny musical instincts, her fine arts sensibilities, and her imperative appreciation of visual culture into veritable mini-films that are not unlike her impressive visual albums .

Watch out mommy fashion bloggers. There's a new talent in town and she came to slay .

Outfit posts are so passé — Bey takes it to the next level by combining evocative floral collage art with a tongue-in-cheek soundtrack for an outfit video; in this case, the Isley Brothers' "Pop That Thang."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Beyoncé knows that detail shots are important.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Like any true street-style star Beyoncé also knows that a high-low aesthetic is appealing — here, she combines high-fashion Gucci accessories with Snapchat filters.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Never one to disappoint her fans, Bey shows off all angles of her baby bump to her followers.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

To show off her gorgeous "Mommy and Me" looks with Blue Ivy to maximum effect, Beyoncé opted to sync her images to Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke."