Illusionist David Copperfield (L) and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Scenes From the St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

TIME Staff
12:35 PM ET

An explosion inside a subway train car in St. Petersburg has left at least 10 people dead and 50 others injured, officials said.

The carnage was captured by photographers shortly after the blast. Scenes from the site of the explosion show bloody victims being wheeled into ambulances and others standing in shock outside the station. An image of the damaged train car shows a set of doors nearly blown off.

The explosive device detonated between the Sennaya Ploschad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations at about 2:20 p.m. local time, according to the Associated Press. Terrorism is being probed as a possible cause.

