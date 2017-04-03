World
Search
Sign In
Supreme CourtDemocrats Can Filibuster Neil Gorsuch’s Vote. Will Republicans Trigger the ‘Nuclear Option?’
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
TelevisionA Donald Trump Impersonator Is Getting His Own Comedy Central Show
UCB presents Trump Dump - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
TelevisionNicole Kidman on the Triumph of Women in the Big Little Lies Finale
russiaScenes From the St. Petersburg Metro Explosion
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station following explosions in St. Petersburg
newspaper shut down mexico violence journalists
newspaper shut down mexico violence journalists Portraits of Miroslava Breach are seen during a protest against the recent murder of the correspondent journalist for "La Jornada" newspaper, in Mexico City, Mexico on March 25, 2017. The correspondent who was killed in Chihuahua is third Mexican journalist killed in the month of March. Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Mexico

A Newspaper in Mexico Is Shutting Down Because Journalists Are Being Murdered

Julia Zorthian
12:39 PM ET

A newspaper in the Mexican city Juárez will cease publishing following recent violence against journalists in the country, the paper announced in its Sunday edition.

The decision comes on the heels of a month that saw the murders of three Mexican journalists, including Miroslava Breach, who was shot 8 times outside her home on Mar. 23 for "being a tattletale," according to a note left on the scene. The executive of Norte de Ciudad Juarez pointed to her death in wrote a front-page letter under the banner headline "¡Adios!" to announce his decision, the AP reports.

Oscar A. Cantú Murguía wrote in Spanish that journalists had "neither the guarantees nor the security to exercise critical, counterbalance journalism."

"Everything in life has a beginning and an end, and a price to pay, and if the price is life, I am not prepared for any more of my collaborators to pay it, nor am I prepared to pay it either," he continued.

Cantú had been close with Breach, he told the Washington Post, as the La Jornada reporter had also worked with Norte. Cantú told the Post he planned to tell his staff on Monday that the digital version of the paper would also be shutting down. Roughly 150 people will lose their jobs.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that 35 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992, though the database did not include Breach's name as of Monday morning.

[AP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME