Ideas
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentPatricia Arquette Supports Trans People at GLAAD Awards: 'Can You Hear Us Jeff Sessions?'
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
TelevisionBig Little Lies Was Never Just About a Murder. The Finale Proved That
Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies.
BooksJ.K. Rowling Reveals the Empowering Advice She Needed to Hear When She Was Writing Harry Potter
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
ResearchBabies in These Countries Cry the Most, Study Finds
babies cry more uk italy canada colic new study
Fishing dragger hauls in net full of fish
Fishing dragger hauls in net full of Yellowtail Flounder (Limanda ferruginea)and Little Skate (Leucoraja erinacea), Stellwagen Banks, New England, United States, North Atlantic Ocean Jeff Rotman—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

The Case Against Fish

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Should we stop eating fish?

By Laura McDonnell in the Walrus

2. If Trump really wants to save money on foreign aid, here are some smart ways to start.

By Jared Pincin and Brian Brenberg in RealClearWorld

3. Kitchen workers are some of the lowest-paid around. Maybe revenue-sharing can help.

By Simón Rios at WBUR

4. This British robot helps autistic children overcome social challenges.

By Matthew J. Stock at Reuters

5. To help American workers, we don’t need to fear robots. We need to invest in them.

By Nikolaus Correll in the Conversation

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME