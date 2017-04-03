U.S.
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentPatricia Arquette Supports Trans People at GLAAD Awards: 'Can You Hear Us Jeff Sessions?'
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
TelevisionBig Little Lies Was Never Just About a Murder. The Finale Proved That
Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies.
BooksJ.K. Rowling Reveals the Empowering Advice She Needed to Hear When She Was Writing Harry Potter
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
ResearchBabies in These Countries Cry the Most, Study Finds
babies cry more uk italy canada colic new study
boiler-explosion
Missouri

St. Louis Boiler Explosion Leaves At Least 3 Dead

Associated Press
Updated: 11:29 AM ET | Originally published: 11:09 AM ET

(ST. LOUIS) — St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says a boiler that killed one person when it exploded at a box company in St. Louis flew about 500 feet before crashing through the roof of a nearby laundry business, killing two more.

The boiler exploded Monday morning at the Loy-Lange Box Co. Four other people were injured and at least two are in critical condition.

A third person at Faultless Healthcare Linen was pinned under the boiler but fire department responders were able to free that victim.

Jenkerson says the boiler was a cast iron cylinder about 8 or 9 feet long and 4 feet in diameter, weighing about 1½ tons. He says it was about the size of a van.

A piece of pipe about 8 feet long pierced the roof of the nearby Pioneer Industrial Corp., but no one was injured there.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME