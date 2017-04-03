World
Search
Sign In
PoliticsPresident Trump tweets Himself Into a Corner
Capitol
norwayNorway Now Has Two Doomsday Vaults In Case There's an Apocalypse
A general view of the entrance of the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV), outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, on February 29, 2016.
risk reportThe 5 Countries That Illustrate the Decline of the Latin American Left
VENEZUELA-ALBA-SUMMIT
Supreme CourtWatch Live: Senate Panel Votes on President Trump's Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
russia

What to Know About the Deadly St. Petersburg Subway Explosion

Melissa Chan
10:34 AM ET

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more were wounded Monday after an explosive device blew up inside a subway train car in St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports. Authorities in the Russian city are investigating whether terrorism played a role in the deadly blast.

Here’s what we know about the incident:

What happened?

An “unidentified object” detonated inside a train carriage at about 2:20 p.m. local time while the car was traveling underground between two stations, the St. Petersburg Metro said in a statement, according to the AFP. A spokesman for the city's governor confirmed that at least 10 people have died and 50 others were wounded, the Associated Press reports. The identities and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Was it a terrorist attack?

The explosion is under investigation. It’s unclear whether the device was left in the car purposefully when it exploded between the Sennaya Ploschad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Authorities later found and deactivated a bomb at another St. Petersburg subway station, according to the AP, which cited a Russian anti-terrorism committee. The city is considered Russia's most popular tourist destination, and its metro system is the 19th busiest in the world, the BBC and AP report. More than 2 million people travel through it daily.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said investigators are looking into all causes of the blast, including terrorism, according to the BBC. It’s unclear if authorities have any leads or suspects yet. "Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened," Putin said, according to the AP.

What happens next?

All subway stations in St. Petersburg have been closed and authorities have tightened security in Moscow’s major transport hubs, the AP reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME