Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ConnecticutA College Student Died After Choking in Pancake-Eating Contest at Sacred Heart University
161101_GAL_COLL_Debt_SacredHeart
Five Best IdeasThe Case Against Fish
Fishing dragger hauls in net full of fish
EntertainmentPatricia Arquette Supports Trans People at GLAAD Awards: 'Can You Hear Us Jeff Sessions?'
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
TelevisionBig Little Lies Was Never Just About a Murder. The Finale Proved That
Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies.
celebrities

John Cena Proposing to His Girlfriend Is the Realest Thing to Happen in a Wrestling Ring

Maria Mercedes Lara / People
10:50 AM ET

John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night.

The proposal happened live on TV after the wrestling couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match. (See the ring here!)

Of course, Bella said yes, with the couple sealing the proposal with a dramatic kiss.

Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Bella’s sister and fellow wrestler Brie Bella shared her congratulations on Twitter.

“Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Before dating Cena, Bella previously dated fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME