John Cena Proposing to His Girlfriend Is the Realest Thing to Happen in a Wrestling Ring

John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night.

The proposal happened live on TV after the wrestling couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match. ( See the ring here !)

Of course, Bella said yes, with the couple sealing the proposal with a dramatic kiss.

He put a ring on it in the @wrestlemania33official ring. @johncena proposed to #girlfriend #nikkibella They're both on @todayshow tomorrow am on #TodaysTake A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas .

Bella’s sister and fellow wrestler Brie Bella shared her congratulations on Twitter .

“Happy tears!!!! They always felt married to me but to see it…wow!!! Welcome to the family @JohnCena.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Before dating Cena, Bella previously dated fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

This article originally appeared on People.com