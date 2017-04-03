J.K. Rowling Reveals the Empowering Advice She Needed to Hear When She Was Writing Harry Potter

J.K. Rowling may be one of the bestselling authors of all time, but before the release of the Harry Potter series, she was a struggling writer like so many others. Now, she has revealed the piece of advice she wishes she'd been given in those pre-wizarding world days.

Rowling took to Twitter Monday to share a tweet from fellow writer Y'assssssss Al Ghul encouraging others to persevere with their work. "HEY! YOU! You're working on something and you're thinking 'Nobody's gonna watch, read, listen.' Finish it anyway," it read.

"There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me," Rowling wrote in response. "It's great advice for many reasons."

There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons. https://t.co/tiGpAOb4Fh - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

The author then offered up some tips of her own for creatives feeling discouraged by their progress (or lack thereof).

Even if it isn't the piece of work that finds an audience, it will teach you things you could have learned no other way. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

(And by the way, just because it didn't find an audience, that doesn't mean it's bad work.) - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

The discipline involved in finishing a piece of creative work is something on which you can truly pride yourself. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

You'll have turned yourself from somebody who's 'thinking of', who 'might', who's 'trying', to someone who DID. And once you've done it... - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

... you'll know you can do it again. That is an extraordinarily empowering piece of knowledge. So do not ever quit out of fear of rejection. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

Maybe your third, fourth, fiftieth song/novel/painting will be the one that 'makes it', that wins the plaudits... - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017