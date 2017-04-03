MusicChicago Blues Legend Lonnie Brooks Dies at 83
Photo of Lonnie BROOKS
russiaWhat to Know About the Deadly St. Petersburg Subway Explosion
RUSSIA-METRO-BLAST
PoliticsPresident Trump tweets Himself Into a Corner
Capitol
norwayNorway Now Has Two Doomsday Vaults In Case There's an Apocalypse
A general view of the entrance of the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV), outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, on February 29, 2016.
American Singer and Actress Doris Day, 01.05.1968.
American Singer and Actress Doris Day, 01.05.1968. Photoshot—Getty Images
celebrities

Doris Day Just Got The Best Birthday Surprise. She Finally Learned How Old She Is

Tara John
10:37 AM ET

It only took 95 years, but Hollywood legend Doris Day finally knows how old she is — and she found out on her 95th birthday.

The news came as a surprise to Day, who previously thought she was 93. "I've always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am!" Day said in a statement to the Associated Press.

AP obtained a copy of Day's birth certificate, which stated April 3, 1922 as the Pillow Talk star's real birthdate. The former actress was previously reported as being between 93 and 95. She plans to celebrate the milestone with a low-key event at her residence in Carmel, California, PEOPLE reports.

"There has long been speculation and rumors about Doris' age and we get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer," Day's spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters, told AP. "The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don't know if that's correct, but if so it could've simply stuck for all these years."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME