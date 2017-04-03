World
st-petersburg
@mynameisphiIipp—Twitter
russia

10 Dead in St. Petersburg Subway Explosion: Reports

Associated Press
8:43 AM ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Russian media is reporting that 10 people are dead in an explosion on a subway train in St. Petersburg.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Follow TIME