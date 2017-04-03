Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesDoris Day Just Got The Best Birthday Surprise. She Finally Learned How Old She Is
American Singer and Actress Doris Day, 01.05.1968.
russiaWhat to Know About the Deadly St. Petersburg Subway Explosion
RUSSIA-METRO-BLAST
PoliticsPresident Trump tweets Himself Into a Corner
Capitol
norwayNorway Now Has Two Doomsday Vaults In Case There's an Apocalypse
A general view of the entrance of the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV), outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, on February 29, 2016.
Supreme Court

Watch Live: Senate Panel Votes on President Trump's Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch

Maya Rhodan
9:21 AM ET

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Monday morning.

The vote marks the latest hurdle Gorsuch needs to clear ahead of being confirmed for a spot on the Supreme Court, but it's hardly the last. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a final vote for Gorsuch will come by this Friday, but some 36 Democrats have either said or hinted that they would filibuster the nomination this week.

McConnell told Meet the Press that Gorsuch will be confirmed this week, but how it happens depends on how many Democrats are "willing to oppose cloture on a partisan basis to kill a Supreme Court nominee."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was "highly unlikely" that Gorsuch will receive the 60 votes he needs to get confirmed in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday

McConnell has the option of changing the rules of the Senate so that the nomination could pass with a simple majority, or 51 votes — a change often referred to as the "nuclear option."

Watch the vote, which starts at 10 a.m., live below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME