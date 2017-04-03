U.S.
russia10 Dead in St. Petersburg Subway Explosion: Reports
st-petersburg
United KingdomHow Brexit Has Sparked a Fight Over Who Gets Gibraltar
Spain Considers Gibraltar Border Fee
FoodThese Are the 12 Best New Chefs in America for 2017
Dinner Hosted By Scott Conant, Michael Pirolo And Nina Compton - Part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series - 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE
russiaChechen Police Are Rounding Up and Killing Men for Being Gay, Report Says
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov speaks at a rally against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by French weekly Charlie Hebdo, in the Chechen capital of Grozny on January 19, 2015.
Men look at a destroyed area afterwards heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa
Men look at a destroyed area afterwards heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia, on April 1, 2017.  Jaime Saldarriaga—Reuters
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Trump's Egypt Meeting, Women’s NCAA Winner and Academy of Country Music Awards

Melissa Chan
Updated: 8:54 AM ET | Originally published: 8:37 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Subway blast in Russia kills 10 people

At least 10 people are reportedly dead in Russia after an explosion on a St. Petersburg subway train this morning. The cause of the blast and the number of people injured are not immediately clear.

President Trump to meet with Egyptian leader

President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will meet at the White House today. The two world leaders are expected to discuss issues that include plans to defeat ISIS. Separately, Trump said in a new interview that the U.S. is prepared to handle North Korea with or without help from China.

Death toll rises after Colombia mudslide

More than 200 people have died and hundreds more are missing after a mass of mud, water and debris swept through Mocoa, a city in southern Colombia, over the weekend. Many of the casualties were children, according to the Associated Press.

Women’s NCAA championship goes to South Carolina

South Carolina beat Mississippi State last night in Dallas to claim its first women’s NCAA basketball championship. The Gamecocks won 67 to 55. Tonight in the NCAA men’s division, Gonzaga goes head-to-head with North Carolina. Both are No. 1 seeds.

Also:

A custodian at a shrine in Pakistan is accused of killing 20 worshippers.

At least one Georgia man has been charged in connection with a fire that caused a bridge in Atlanta to collapse.

New laptop bombs could beat airport security, according to a report.

The Backstreet Boys brought energy and nostalgia to last night's Academy of Country Music Awards.

Playing Tetris can reduce post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, a new study has found.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

