Illuminated golden arches mark the entrance to a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Shelbyville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015. Â Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fans of Rick and Morty Want McDonald's to Bring Back Its Szechuan Dipping Sauce

Cult cartoon comedy Rick and Morty has fired up nostalgia for a long-discontinued McDonald's condiment.

Fans of the Cartoon Network program have been creating a buzz online since the season three premier, released unexpectedly on April 1, referenced a "Szechuan dipping sauce" offered by the fast food chain almost two decades ago, Mashable reports . In the episode, eponymous mad scientist Rick Sanchez promises "nine more seasons until I get that dipping Sichuan sauce... or 97 more years."

The sauce was briefly served alongside McNuggets in 1998 to promote Disney's animated feature Mulan , adapted from the Chinese legend of woman warrior Hua Mulan.

Although Mulan herself hailed from northern China, far from present-day Sichuan province, the sauce is said to have combined the similarly un-Sichuanese tastes of sweet-and-sour and BBQ sauce, according to nostalgic Reddit users.

More than 11,000 people have already signed a petition demanding the product's return, and social media chatter even prompted a tweet from McDonald's official Twitter account.

With a live-action version of Mulan expected to hit cinemas next year, many hoped that a re-introduction of the much-missed sauce could be forthcoming.

[Mashable ]