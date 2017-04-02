Boss Baby Beats Beauty and the Beast at the Box Office

Boss Baby overtook Beauty and the Beast at the box office this weekend, ending a three-week streak from by the Disney remake .

The Alec Baldwin -led animated comedy earned $49 million from 3,773 locations during its opening weekend, according to studio estimates, Variety reported . Beauty and the Beast earned $48 million — adding to its total domestic gross of $395.5 million.

Paramount’s Ghost in a Shell , starring Scarlett Johansson, also debuted this weekend and earned an underwhelming $19 million.

Boss Baby follows Baldwin’s suit-clad baby who wages a battle against puppies, with the help of his brother. The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Tobey Maguire. Dreamworks Animation produced the film for $100 million and Fox distributed it.

“The picture works because it’s a great concept and having Alec Baldwin, who is such a well known voice, voicing a baby is near genius,” said Chris Aronson, Fox’s head of domestic distribution, according to Variety .

Aronson said he “was shocked” the film didn’t receive stronger reviews.

“It’s nice when you have critics and audiences aligned, but it’s painful when you don’t get it,” he said. “You wonder why do audiences like it so much and the reviewers don’t?”

In its opening weekend in March, Beauty and the Beast shattered records for G- and PG-rated films, bringing in $170 million.