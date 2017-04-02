PakistanAuthorities Say Custodian at Shrine in Pakistan Killed 20
Pakistan
celebritiesJustin Trudeau Challenges Matthew Perry to a Rematch in April Fools' Day Tweet
Guests Arrive At The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner
russiaU.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Says Russia Was 'Certainly Involved' in 2016 Election
President Trump Attends Women's Empowerment Panel At The White House
viralA Man Was Nearly Electrocuted By His iPhone Charger While He Was Asleep
wiley-day
THE BOSS BABY
Boss Baby DreamWorks
movies

Boss Baby Beats Beauty and the Beast at the Box Office

Jennifer Calfas
2:14 PM ET

Boss Baby overtook Beauty and the Beast at the box office this weekend, ending a three-week streak from by the Disney remake.

The Alec Baldwin-led animated comedy earned $49 million from 3,773 locations during its opening weekend, according to studio estimates, Variety reported. Beauty and the Beast earned $48 million — adding to its total domestic gross of $395.5 million.

Paramount’s Ghost in a Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, also debuted this weekend and earned an underwhelming $19 million.

Boss Baby follows Baldwin’s suit-clad baby who wages a battle against puppies, with the help of his brother. The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel and Tobey Maguire. Dreamworks Animation produced the film for $100 million and Fox distributed it.

“The picture works because it’s a great concept and having Alec Baldwin, who is such a well known voice, voicing a baby is near genius,” said Chris Aronson, Fox’s head of domestic distribution, according to Variety.

Aronson said he “was shocked” the film didn’t receive stronger reviews.

“It’s nice when you have critics and audiences aligned, but it’s painful when you don’t get it,” he said. “You wonder why do audiences like it so much and the reviewers don’t?”

In its opening weekend in March, Beauty and the Beast shattered records for G- and PG-rated films, bringing in $170 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME