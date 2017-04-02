russiaU.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Says Russia Was 'Certainly Involved' in 2016 Election
Justin Trudeau Challenges Matthew Perry to a Rematch in April Fools' Day Tweet

Alana Abramson
1:00 PM ET

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to jokingly challenge Matthew Perry to a rematch after the actor admitted he beat up the politician in elementary school.

"You know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?" Trudeau tweeted on April 1 (which is also April Fool's Day), referring to Perry's character on the hit sitcom Friends. "How about a rematch, Matthew Perry?"

Perry told Jimmy Kimmel last month that he and his friend had beat up Trudeau in the fifth grade, which he attributed to the fact that the current Prime Minister was doing better in a sport than him. “I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up,” Perry said.

But Perry acknowledged he was embarrassed about the incident.

“I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible, I was a stupid kid," he said. "I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

