Tech
Search
Sign In
celebritiesJustin Trudeau Challenges Matthew Perry to a Rematch in April Fools' Day Tweet
Guests Arrive At The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner
russiaU.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Says Russia Was 'Certainly Involved' in 2016 Election
President Trump Attends Women's Empowerment Panel At The White House
Donald TrumpFederal Judge Rules President Trump Incited Violence at Rally as Candidate
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Louisville
March MadnessWhy Not Gonzaga?
Final Four South Carolina Gonzaga Basketball
wiley-day
@washingtonpost—Twitter
viral

A Man Was Nearly Electrocuted By His iPhone Charger While He Was Asleep

Jennifer Calfas
12:19 PM ET

A man from Huntsville, Ala., survived after he was shocked by 110 volts of electricity while sleeping with his iPhone charging in his bed.

Wiley Day’s dog-chain necklace acted as a conductor for electricity when it hit his iPhone charger and extension cord while he was asleep on March 22,the Washington Post reported. The 32-year-old was treated for second- and third-degree burns, the paper reported.

When he was jolted awake, Day fell to the floor and felt his eyesight fading, according to the Washington Post. “Your body is numb at that point,” Day told the Post. “I guess people would think it would be burning, but in my case I felt a whole lot of pressure around my neck.”

The jolt was “the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience,” he told the Post.

Day was eventually able to rip his necklace off his neck and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

“He is lucky to be alive,” Benjamin Fail, a physician from Huntsville, Ala. told WAAY TV. “Electrocution kills.”

Day now charges his iPhone in his kitchen and is warning others not to charge their electronics in their beds as he did for so long, the Post reported

“From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed,” he told the Post. “I mean, it’s not worth it. I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemy.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME