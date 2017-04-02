Tina Fey, actress and comedian, attends a gala for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013.

Tina Fey to White Women Who Voted for President Trump: 'It's Going to Affect You Eventually'

Tina Fey urged college-educated women who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election not to become politically apathetic, even if they want to.

"A lot of this election was turned by white, college educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV," Fey said at a benefit for the American Civil Liberties Union Saturday. "I would want to urge them to like, you can't look away. It doesn't affect you this minute but it's going to affect you eventually."

Fey was discussing ways women could empower themselves during the Trump era.

"I will make my own pledge as a college educated women not to look away," she said.

CNN exit polls from the 2016 election show that 44% of white women with a college education voted for Donald Trump.