U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralNo, Michael Phelps Is Not Coming Out of Retirement (Yet)
Around the Games - Olympics: Day 9
ColombiaMore Than 100 Killed By Deadly Avalanche in Colombia
Colombia Deadly River Overflow
White HouseMore Than Half of All Americans Want an Independent Probe Into Trump's Ties to Russia
Donald Trump
viralSiri Knows It's April Fools' Day
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly on Oct. 1, 2015 Richard Drew—AP
Television

Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Brushes Off Sexual Harassment Claims: I'm 'Vulnerable to Lawsuits'

Tali Arbel / AP
3:00 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he is "vulnerable to lawsuits" because of his high-profile job, in response to a New York Times report detailing payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

O'Reilly posted the statement to his website after the Times report Saturday, and Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox backed him in a statement.

The newspaper reported (http://nyti.ms/2nHTteJ ) that O'Reilly or 21st Century Fox have paid $13 million to five women since 2002 over these complaints "in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him."

The story said more than 60 people were interviewed, including current and former employees of Fox News or its parent company and people who know the women behind the complaints or are close to O'Reilly. Most demanded anonymity.

21st Century Fox, which is still dealing with the legal fallout from sexual harassment charges against former Fox News head Roger Ailes, did not reply to questions about the O'Reilly payouts. But the company said in a statement that it had looked into "these matters" in the past few months and discussed them with O'Reilly.

The company said O'Reilly "resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility," although he denied their merits.

The company said it "takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously" and that "Mr. O'Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News."

O'Reilly's statement did not deny the payments. "Just like other prominent and controversial people, I'm vulnerable to lawsuits from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity," it said.

Ailes left last summer amid sexual harassment charges, which he has denied. Fox also reportedly fired an executive, Francisco Cortes, after a sexual assault complaint and paid his accuser more than $2.5 million in a settlement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME