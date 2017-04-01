Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseMore Than Half of All Americans Want an Independent Probe Into Trump's Ties to Russia
Donald Trump
obituariesThe Man Who Created the Rainbow Flag Died
Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Speaks At MOMA, After Museum Acquires Flag For Permanent Collection
russiaRussia Jokes About 'Election Interference' on April Fools' Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
viralGeorge Takei Said He's Running for Congress. But It Was Just a Joke
Press Conference For The Japanese American National Museum's Exhibition "Instructions To All Persons: Reflections On Executive Order 9066"
apple-siri-april-fools-day-joke
viral

Siri Knows It's April Fools' Day

Olivia B. Waxman
12:29 PM ET

Apple anticipated that iPhone users may try to mess with Siri, its voice-command feature for the mobile device, on April Fools' Day.

So when users ask Siri "What are you doing today?", they will likely get a variety of responses including "Just bein' a fool. A fool for your requests."

In the past, pranksters have re-programmed Siri to prank friends and family. As the technology site Apple World Today reported in 2015: "Change Siri's language options so she (or he) will speak in a different language by going to Settings > General > Siri > Language. Change the language to something unique and wait for the look of confusion the next time they ask Siri to 'Read me my texts.'"

Apple has been known to program Siri to be attuned to the zeitgeist. For instance, it has a cheeky answer to the question "Is Jon Snow Dead?" posed by fans of HBO's Emmy award-winning show Game of Thrones.

Below are other replies that jokesters may get for April Fools' Day:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME