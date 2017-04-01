Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
South KoreaThousands Take to Streets of South Korea in Support of Embattled Former President Park Geun-hye
South Korea Politics
White HouseTeam Trump’s Financial Disclosures Reveal It's One of the Wealthiest Administrations
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
AlaskaThis Is Why Alaska Belongs to America Not Russia
Snow covers portions of Alaskan mountain range in the distance, as seen from across a small body of water, 2014.
psychologyHow Science Can Tell Whether You're a Good Person
Polygraph Needle And Drawing
Press Conference For The Japanese American National Museum's Exhibition "Instructions To All Persons: Reflections On Executive Order 9066"
George Takei attends the press conference for The Japanese American National Museum's exhibition "Instructions To All Persons: Reflections On Executive Order 9066" at Japanese American National Museum on February 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.  Gabriel Olsen—Getty Images
viral

George Takei Said He's Running for Congress. But It Was Just a Joke

Olivia B. Waxman
10:52 AM ET

Star Trek star George Takei may be a political activist, but he's not going to run for office anytime soon.

An article published on The Daily Buzz revealed the "bombshell" that Takei was moving to California and buying a ranch-style home so that he could challenge U.S. Representative Devin Nunes in the 2018 midterm elections. Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is under fire for turning over documents pertaining to Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election to White House officials before showing them to the Democrats on the committee.

Takei appeared to be in on the joke, tweeting "Let's do this!" on Saturday morning, which also happens to be April Fool's Day.

The article quotes Takei as saying: "People are tired of his a**-kissing of Trump. Can I say that? I think I can. These days you can say pretty much anything and not get in trouble." And when the "reporter" asked him about his physical fitness for the job, Takei reportedly responded, "I still do 100 push-ups and sit-ups every morning, and I have family that has lived well past one hundred years."

On top of all of that, the post even spells Devin as "Davin" — as if the article didn't seem suspect to begin with.

As further proof that he's not actually dipping his toes into politics, Takei then tweeted an endorsement of the candidate who is really running.

Takei, who has more than 10 million followers on social media, has long been an outspoken LGBTQ and political activist.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME