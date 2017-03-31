Politics
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) testifies during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on July 29, 2015 in Washington, DC.  Astrid Riecken—Getty Images
Supreme Court

Sen. Claire McCaskill Announces She Will Oppose Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Nomination

Associated Press
4:38 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A day after saying she was torn over the decision, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she will oppose Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and will vote with fellow Democrats to filibuster his nomination.

McCaskill, who is up for re-election next year, says she's opposing the federal appeals court judge because his opinions favor corporations over workers and he's shown "a stunning lack of humanity."

McCaskill says President Donald Trump promised working people he would lift them up, but "nominated a judge who can't even see them."

McCaskill says she's worried about increasingly polarized politics. If the filibuster is successful, Republican leaders are expected to change Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch and make it easier to confirm justices in the future.

