Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
White HousePresident Trump and Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi Meet at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt's president, during a meeting inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Supreme CourtSenate Judiciary Committee Just Approved Neil Gorsuch's Nomination
Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing
fashionHere's How Beyoncé's Pregnancy Basically Made Her a Top Notch Maternity Fashion Blogger
beyonce-lede
the big pictureLearning This 1 Thing Helped Me Understand Apple's Strategy
Iphone 7 Is Presented in Madrid
breast cancer
Getty Images (1); Illustration by Mia Tramz for TIME
Cancer

Immunotherapy May Treat This Deadly Breast Cancer

Alice Park
2:38 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Triple negative breast cancer is one of the most difficult types of cancer to treat. It lacks proteins that can attract powerful anti-cancer and hormone drugs, so people diagnosed with the disease have to rely almost exclusively on chemotherapy.

But in a new presentation at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting, researchers say that one of the latest immunotherapy drugs called atezolizumab, or Tecentriq, may help people with triple negative breast cancer to live longer.

The study, which involved women with triple negative breast cancer that had spread, did not compare people taking atezolizumab to a placebo. Rather, it looked at who responded to the drug versus who did not. All of the responders among the 112 people in the study were alive after one year, compared to 38% of those who did not respond to the drug.

“This is a group of patients who are benefiting from something we couldn’t offer them a few years ago,” says Dr. Peter Schmid, professor of cancer medicine and director of the breast center at St. Bartholomew’s Breast Centre in London.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

Atezolizumab is an antibody that releases the brakes that the immune system puts on destroying tumor cells, which start from normal cells but grow out of control. Schmid and his colleagues found that the drug can control growth and spread of triple negative breast cancers, and the earlier women receive the treatment, the better they fare. Among those who took the drug as their first-line therapy, 26% responded. Only 10% did if they had tried some other treatments first. “It’s not where we would like it to be, but it’s a very strong signal,” says Schmid.

Schmid says that he and his colleagues are working on finding ways to know which people will respond to drugs like atezolizumab and which people won’t. They're also investigating combinations of drugs and pairing the drug with chemotherapy, tactics that may improve survival even more. They’re hopeful that better treatments are coming. “This is the most encouraging signal I’ve seen in metastatic triple negative breast cancer,” he says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME