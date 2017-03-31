LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

From the "Single Ladies" hand flip to the fierce "Formation" choreography, Beyoncé's dance moves are basically legendary .

Now, thanks to director Adam France and producer Sebastian Andreassen and a crew of immensely talented NYC dancers, there's a video primer of her 26 most iconic dance moves, labeled from A ("All the Single Ladies") to Z ("Jay Z") with everything from "Who Run the World?" for W and the "Kitty Kat Crawl" for K in between.

In an interview with Sweet , Andreassen calls the video "a passion project that celebrates the love of dance and the joy of Beyoncé." He also said that this "A-Z of Beyoncé Dance" spans the entirety of Queen Bey's career.

"This is different because it highlights dance moves from all aspects of Beyoncé's career—live performance, videos, and TV ads," he said. "It's less of a tutorial and more a celebration."

Watch Beyoncé's best dance moves from A-Z, below.