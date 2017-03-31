Tech
Search
Sign In
CongressPublic Broadcasters' Secret Weapon to Fight Cuts: Viewers Like You
Paula Kerger
viralWatch This Woman Adorably Propose to Her Boyfriend on the Kiss Cam
Engagement ring in box on hand
Campaign FinanceJames O'Keefe Says PAC Created in His Name is Fraudulent
Conservative Activists James O'Keefe Releases Undercover Video Regarding Hillary Clinton's Campaign
EntertainmentThe Internet Loves That Kendrick Lamar Prominently Featured Stretch Marks in His Video 'Humble'
2016 American Music Awards - Show
google
Google
Google

This 15-Year-Old's Google Doodle Pictures a Peaceful Future

Catherine Trautwein
3:22 PM ET

For a 15-year-old who won the chance to create Friday's Google doodle, the future is a picture of peace.

Connecticut teen Sarah Harrison's drawing of eight people of different ages, ethnicities and religions embracing called "A Peaceful Future" graced Google's homepage Friday. Harrison won Doodle 4 Google, a contest where young artists were asked to submit their vision for the future in the hopes of winning a turn on the search giant's homepage, according to the Hartford Courant.

The image came online on Trans Day of Visibility. One of the characters in Harrison's doodle wears a shirt that combines the symbols for both male and female.

"My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality," she said, according to a Doodle 4 Google post. "I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.

Harrison's prize for winning the contest includes $30,000 for college and $50,000 for technology for her school, Bunnell High.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME