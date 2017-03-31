U.S.
Art

Pick the Perfect Shade of Blue for Crayola’s New Crayon

Chris Wilson
5:05 PM ET

Crayola announced Friday that it's removing the yellow shade "Dandelion" from its 24-pack of crayons and replacing it with an as-yet-unrevealed shade of blue. The current pack already includes "Blue," "Cerulean" and combinations of blue with violet and green.

The color blue comes in infinite varieties, to the extent that there is even a shade that has a name in Japanese but not in English. So we thought we'd give you the chance to pick a hue yourself and nominate it for the new blue. Just choose from the palette below and hit the submit button, and we'll aggregate all the votes and come up with the most popular choices.

Disclaimer: This vote is not binding. Crayola is picking its own color blue, and will reveal more details in May. Also, since the blues your screen can produce are not exactly the same as those that can be infused in wax, there isn't a perfect correspondence between what you see on a phone or computer and what your toddler is using to deface the dining room walls.

Follow TIME