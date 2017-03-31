Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressPublic Broadcasters' Secret Weapon to Fight Cuts: Viewers Like You
Paula Kerger
viralWatch This Woman Adorably Propose to Her Boyfriend on the Kiss Cam
Engagement ring in box on hand
Campaign FinanceJames O'Keefe Says PAC Created in His Name is Fraudulent
Conservative Activists James O'Keefe Releases Undercover Video Regarding Hillary Clinton's Campaign
GoogleThis 15-Year-Old's Google Doodle Pictures a Peaceful Future
2016 American Music Awards - Show
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
Entertainment

The Internet Loves That Kendrick Lamar Prominently Featured Stretch Marks in His Video 'Humble'

Cady Lang
3:23 PM ET

Just a week after releasing "The Heart Part 4," Kendrick Lamar has blessed listeners yet again with not only a new single, but an accompanying video chock full of religious allusions and gorgeous visuals.

From Kendrick holding court at a da Vinci-esque Last Supper tableaux to a tongue-in-cheek nod to Grey Poupon's classic "Pardon Me" ad spot, there's plenty to unpack in the 3 minute video.

However, one of the most striking moments in the video is Kendrick's embrace of a woman's natural beauty, where he raps "I’m so f—kin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop/Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor/Show me somethin’ natural like a— with some stretchmarks." The image that he uses to drive his lyrics home is of split screen that shows a woman wearing heavy makeup, straight, slicked back hair and a glitzy ensemble; in the next screen, she's shown with a bare face, natural hair and a white tank top that shows off her stretch marks to full effect.

👅👅

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on

Kendrick's body positive message was not lost on the Internet, who promptly weighed in with glowing praise for the rapper.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME