You Can Now Play Ms. Pac-Man in Google Maps

Olivia B. Waxman
2:10 PM ET

For April Fools' Day, Google Maps unveiled a new feature that allows users to play Ms. Pac-Man in any area, as long as there are plenty of roads for the colorful characters to navigate. (The screenshot is a clip of the game being played in Midtown Manhattan, just south of Central Park.)

According to The Verge, "some users are reporting that the iOS version lets you pick the map, while Android takes you to randomized spots."

Google also pulled this same Google Maps Pac-Man prank in 2015.

The search engine company is known for rolling out "Easter Eggs," from the answers that appear when users search for "fun facts" to tools geared towards fans of the hit 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

