Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressPublic Broadcasters' Secret Weapon to Fight Cuts: Viewers Like You
Paula Kerger
viralWatch This Woman Adorably Propose to Her Boyfriend on the Kiss Cam
Engagement ring in box on hand
Campaign FinanceJames O'Keefe Says PAC Created in His Name is Fraudulent
Conservative Activists James O'Keefe Releases Undercover Video Regarding Hillary Clinton's Campaign
EntertainmentThe Internet Loves That Kendrick Lamar Prominently Featured Stretch Marks in His Video 'Humble'
2016 American Music Awards - Show
Screen Shot 2017-03-31 at 2.29.28 PM
The Graham Norton Show
Late Night Television

Watch The Rock, Tina Fey and Chris Pratt Cringe at Their Most Embarrassing Throwback Photos

Megan McCluskey
3:18 PM ET

What's better than getting to see hilarious throwback photos of your favorite celebrities? Getting to see their reactions to those often cringe-worthy shots.

Luckily, Graham Norton has a penchant for taking big-time stars on a stroll down memory lane by showing them pictures of themselves that they probably wish didn't exist. The late night host released a montage video Thursday of celebs such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pratt taking a gander at some of their best — and most embarrassing — snaps of yesteryear.

"That haircut was done by folding my face in half and cutting out a heart," Fey jokes about an unfortunate bowl cut from her youth.

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME