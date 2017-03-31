What's better than getting to see hilarious throwback photos of your favorite celebrities? Getting to see their reactions to those often cringe-worthy shots .

Luckily, Graham Norton has a penchant for taking big-time stars on a stroll down memory lane by showing them pictures of themselves that they probably wish didn't exist. The late night host released a montage video Thursday of celebs such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pratt taking a gander at some of their best — and most embarrassing — snaps of yesteryear.

"That haircut was done by folding my face in half and cutting out a heart," Fey jokes about an unfortunate bowl cut from her youth.

Watch the full clip below.