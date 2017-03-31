U.S.
Search
Sign In
Supreme CourtSome Conservatives Are Happy Neil Gorsuch Might Be Filibustered
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
photobookFinding Beauty in the Everyday
moviesThe Story Behind The Zookeeper's Wife and 5 Other Little-Known Holocaust Heroes
THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE
9/11FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos From 9/11 Pentagon Attack
FBI releases images of damage done to Pentagon during September 11th terrorist attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Olivier Douliery—Pool/Getty Images
Courts

Judge Approves $25 Million Trump University Settlement

Associated Press
12:59 PM ET

(SAN DIEGO) — A judge has approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.

The decision Friday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ends nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate.

The ruling settles two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Trump had vowed never to settle but said after the election that he didn't have time for a trial, even though he believed he would have prevailed. Under terms of the settlement, he admits no wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the customers say thousands will get at least 90 percent of their money back.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME