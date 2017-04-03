Ideas
Search
Sign In
EgyptPresident Trump to Meet Egypt's El-Sisi in Shift From Obama's Policy
ETHIOPIA-EGYPT-DIPLOMACY
SomaliaPirates Kidnap 11 Indian Sailors Near Somali Coast, Investigator Says
A file picture taken on January 7, 2010
InternetFans of Rick and Morty Want McDonald's to Bring Back Its Szechuan Dipping Sauce
McDonald's Same-Store Sales Top Estimates as Declines Abate
United KingdomU.K. Police Arrest Nine Over a 'Brutal' Attack on Teenage Asylum Seeker
Police Investigate Suspicious Vehicle On Westminster Bridge
TIME Magazine default image
marching

Why We March 49 Years After Dr. King Was Assassinated

Rev. William J. Barber II
7:00 AM ET
Ideas
Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II is President of the North Carolina NAACP, founder and president of Repairers of the Breach, and co-author of The Third Reconstruction

Fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King called for a “revolution of values” in America, inviting people who had been divided to stand together against the “triplets of evil” — militarism, racism and economic injustice. Preachers, editorial boards, and fellow civil rights leaders condemned King, saying that his vision was too radical. But thousands of poor people — black, white, brown and Native — embraced his vision and built a Poor People’s Campaign. One year later to the day, Dr. King was assassinated while standing with black sanitation workers in Memphis who were fighting for higher pay and safe working conditions.

The fights for racial and economic equality are just as inseparable today as they were half a century ago. And it is this connection that compels me this April 4 — on the anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination — to join the Fight for $15 and the Movement for Black Lives to march in Memphis as part of a national day of action to fight racism and raise pay.

On April 4, we’re not simply remembering Dr. King’s assassination. We’re continuing the work that brought him to Memphis, even as we reimagine a Moral Movement for the 21st century. Make no mistake about it: we face a crisis in America. The twin-forces of white supremacy and unchecked corporate greed have gained newfound power and influence in our democracy. As Dr. King said in 1968, America may go to hell if we do not listen to the cries of the poor and hurting among us. People across this land are crying out in defiance – and for change. Our future as a people depends on America seeing and hearing them.

Black and brown workers are disproportionately represented in low-wage jobs in America. Across the country, more than half of black workers and nearly 60 percent of Latino workers are paid less than $15 an hour. Discrimination against women of color at the workplace is especially extreme: Latinas make only 54 percent as much as white men, and black women earn only 63 percent of white men’s wages.

Some opponents ask: why don’t these workers find better jobs? But you simply need to look around your own hometown to see that low wage jobs are all that is available. Six of 10 jobs that the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects will add the greatest number of jobs by 2024 had median hourly wages in 2015 of less than $15. And when you look at discrimination in hiring, underfunded schools and an unfair justice system, it’s no surprise that most of the workers who end up filling these jobs are black and brown people.

Out of this injustice two movements have emerged: The Fight for $15 and the Movement for Black Lives. The Fight for $15 was born nearly five years ago by a group of 200 brave fast-food workers in New York City, who recognized that $15 an hour and union rights is what is needed to survive. It has since spread across the country, winning wage hikes for 22 million underpaid workers, including more than 10 million who are on their way to $15 an hour. Meanwhile, the Movement for Black Lives came about as a response to the sustained and increasingly visible violence against black communities in the U.S. and globally. The movement is made up of more than 50 organizations representing thousands of black people from across the country, who have come together with renewed energy and purpose to articulate a common vision and agenda.

King said that “the two most dynamic and cohesive liberal forces in the country are the labor movement and the Negro freedom movement. Together we can be architects of democracy.By joining forces on April 4, the movement for higher pay and racial justice are carrying that vision forward. They are coming together in Memphis and in cities across America to say: we are part of the same fight. Together, our movements empower those who are told they are powerless.

I’m proud to fight to stand on the frontlines of this Moral Movement. When the prophet Isaiah calls us to “loose the bands of injustice,” he is both inviting us to shed the vestiges of race-based slavery and to pay people what they deserve. This is the work of Reconstruction that has united Americans to pursue a more perfect union in our past. Together we can be the architects of democracy, continuing the work of reconstruction in our own day.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME