April the Giraffe Is Expected to Give Birth to a Spotted Bundle of Joy and You Can Watch It Live Here

America's favorite giraffe , April, is about to become a new mom, according to a Facebook post from the New York state zoo where she lives.

"All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight — we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition," the Friday post said.

April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. April will have plenty of company in her delivery room as staff and a doctor are onsite, the zoo said.

The newest addition to April's family, which according to a local Fox affiliate already includes three calves, will be a welcome one. Giraffes are categorized as "vulnerable to extinction" on the IUCN Red List, and their number has decreased by about 40% in the last three decades, according to April's website .