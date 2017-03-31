Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HousePresident Trump Is Under Fire for Potential Interference in Russia Investigations
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March. 28, 2017.
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Shreds Trump's New Approval Ratings Low
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Warns President Trump of 'Grave Mistake' on Foreign Aid
Hillary Clinton And VP Biden Attend Portrait Unveiling For Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
Supreme CourtSenate Democrats Are Getting Closer to Filibustering Neil Gorsuch
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks in his office in the U.S. Capitol about the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court March 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
animals

April the Giraffe Is Expected to Give Birth to a Spotted Bundle of Joy and You Can Watch It Live Here

Catherine Trautwein
10:51 AM ET

America's favorite giraffe, April, is about to become a new mom, according to a Facebook post from the New York state zoo where she lives.

"All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight — we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition," the Friday post said.

April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. April will have plenty of company in her delivery room as staff and a doctor are onsite, the zoo said.

The newest addition to April's family, which according to a local Fox affiliate already includes three calves, will be a welcome one. Giraffes are categorized as "vulnerable to extinction" on the IUCN Red List, and their number has decreased by about 40% in the last three decades, according to April's website.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME