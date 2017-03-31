Ideas
Search
Sign In
photobookFinding Beauty in the Everyday
moviesThe Story Behind The Zookeeper's Wife and 5 Other Little-Known Holocaust Heroes
THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE
CourtsJudge Approves $25 Million Trump University Settlement
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
9/11FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos From 9/11 Pentagon Attack
FBI releases images of damage done to Pentagon during September 11th terrorist attacks
Children eating snacks in elementary school classroom
Hero Images—Getty Images/Hero Images
Five Best Ideas

School Lunch Share Tables Fight Hunger and Food Waste

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. School lunch share tables fight hunger and food waste.

By Melissa Terry in Civil Eats

2. We can’t target terrorists with lasers — yet.

By Patrick Tucker in Defense One

3. Public libraries can be the key to building healthy communities. Here’s how.

By Marcela Cabello and Stuart M. Butler at the Brookings Institution

4. America’s scientists are getting older — and nobody is replacing them.

By Colleen Flaherty in Inside Higher Ed

5. Will artificial intelligence ever replace doctors?

By Siddhartha Mukherjee in the New Yorker

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME